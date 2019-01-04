Ateke Tom receives winners of 2018 MBMN, gets National Merit Impact Award

Winners of the 2018 Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria and Art Exhibition Concert, has paid a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri town, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom at his palace in Rivers State.



The Christmas day courtesy visit to his Royal Majesty was in view of his contributions, support and impacts in the sustainability of national development, through effective traditional leadership in Rivers State and Nigeria in entirety.

The 2018 MBMN winners led by Queen Umeike Favour presented the National Impact Merit Awards to HRM Ateke Tom in the Traditional Leadership Excellence Award category.

King Ateke Tom is a former Militant leader who was crowned the Amanyanabo of Okochiri town in Wakirike, Rivers state and till today he remains the traditional ruler of one the prominent towns in Rivers State.

His Royal Majesty received the award with great appreciation as he extended gratitude to the award organisers and the beauty Queens who presented the award to him.

The Christmas day guests at the palace of his Royal Majesty where excited and thanked HRM King Ateke Tom for the warm reception he gave them.

Other winners that were part of the guests are Queen Ivy Cypriel, Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria AMBASSADOR, Queen Joy Omogie Oghenekevwe, MBMN Top Model and Francess Insidious, MBMN South West.