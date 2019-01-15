At 2, Euracare Hospital boosts specialist care

Euracare, a multi-specialist hospital in Lagos, recently marked its 2nd anniversary in the Nigerian healthcare industry.

Founded in 2016 but officially opened in 2017 it has continued to successfully provide world-class advanced diagnostic and specialty treatment to Nigerians through a team of local and international medical professionals.

During an open day at its ultra-modern hospital in Victoria Island, Glenn de Villiers, Head of Euracare and Managing Director, Nigeria noted: “Euracare was established to give Nigerian patients an international healthcare standard through a complete package of cutting edge facilities and resources all in one location and we are happy that we have been able to make head way in such a short period of time.

“We have already built a strong base of operations with catheterization laboratory and operating theatres. We have established the need to cut down on medical tourism, bringing in medical consultants and necessary equipment, from an intensive care unit to a full span of diagnostic equipment including a 64 Slice CT Scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, an Ultrasound and Echocardiogram – I believe all of this goes to show that we are here for the long haul – providing quality healthcare to Nigerians”, he added.

Since its opening Euracare has serviced over 10,094 patients and completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 x-ray and 1,107 ultrasound.

Euracare offers minimally-invasive surgical procedures and all surgeons and specialists are Nigerians trained in the UK. and the US. and visit Euracare every month to provide consultations and perform procedures.