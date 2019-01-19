ASUSS lauds Okowa, drums support for second term bid

By JIMITOTA ONOYUME, FESTUS AHON and Julius Oweh

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Delta state chapter has lauded the educational achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and urged Deltans to support his second term bid.

In a statement signed by ASUSS chairman, Comrade Kenneth Okoh and secretary, Comrade Fredrick Akpone , in Asaba, it said the establishment of teachers institute, renovation and upgrading of technical colleges and promotion of tutors to level 17 are signposts that should Okowa come back, more achievements shall be recorded in the educational sector.

Buhari to flag off Delta APC campaign Thursday

The union also appreciated the governor for the reinstatement of regular subvention to secondary schools and the provision of fertile environment for teaching and learning.

The ASUSS Delta State chapter stated that it was happy with the state government’s release of members’ union dues to the organization, adding that they were not in competition with NUT but to see to the welfare and career progression of secondary schools tutors.

Atiku can get Nigeria working again – PDP chieftain