Assist families of fallen soldiers Okowa tells Nigerians

AS Nigerians remember soldiers who lost their lives defending the country, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has challenged them to assist the families of the deceased soldiers

The governor made the call on Sunday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at Divine Way Baptist Church, Asaba as part of activities to mark the 2019 Armed Forces remembrance day celebration.

According to Governor Okowa, “a lot of soldiers have given their lives for the sake of our country; many are still fighting and, as we remember the fallen heroes, we should talk about them, pray for them, pray for those who are still in service and extend hand of fellowship to their families.”

“Don’t just pray for the fallen heroes, assist the families they left behind,” the governor emphasised, adding, “they have families they left behind, we must be compassionate to them and to those around us.”

He continued, “as government there is still much that can be done through legislation beyond setting a day aside to mark the event, we need to care for the families of the fallen heroes; all the persons who lost their lives in the line of duty should be remembered and when you see their families, offer help.”

“If we know that there is death on the road, most of us will not pass through the road, but, that is what the security men do, they will move to make the road safe; there is a lot of criminality in the land and we also know there is a lot of hunger in the land; we must continue to pray for our country and as we remember our fallen heroes, Let us not be tired of doing good,” Governor Okowa said at the well attended service.

Rev. Paul Anyasi had in a sermon, spoke on the topic, ‘Let Kindness Speak,’ observing that Nigeria will be a better place when the people are committed to doing the right things.

While observing that corrupt tendencies have eaten into every sector of human endeavour in the country, Rev. Anyasi admonished Nigerians “to care for one another for a sustainable society to be achieved; the nation is suffering because, we support oppression.”

“We tend to keep quiet when we see people engaging in wrong doing,” he said, asserting, “let us do the right thing because, when we do the right thing, we will have good nation; if God gives you an opportunity, it is for you to save life.”

He continued, “this is an opportunity to pay tribute to those who lost their lives for us to have peace, this is an opportunity to also, say thank you to the good security men in the country who are making sacrifices for us to have peace.”

Prayers were offered by an array of clergymen for the nation, the state, government officials, security operatives, members of families deceased soldiers, among others.