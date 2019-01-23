Assembly passes Nasarawa 2019 budget of N90.17bn, increases by N3.5bn

By David Odama

LAFIA- THE 2019 appropriation of N90.17bn submitted to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly was Wednesday passed into law with an increase of N3. 5bn.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi announced this after the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the passage of the Budget proposal during the House proceedings in Lafia.

Abdullahi explained that the increment of N3.5bn is to accommodate the Youth Empowerment Scheme(NAYES) sectoral allocation among others that were omitted during the budget presentation.

The House while passing the budget however recommended that viable on-ongoing and new projects be sustained and completed for the benefit of the people of the state.

”Today, the House approved and passed a total budget size of N90,170,246,463.52billion only to be issued out from the consolidated Revenue Fund of which N51.029,581,277.52bn only representing 57% for Recurrent Expenditure and N31,966,994,046bn only which represents 35% is for Capital Expenditure

According to the Speaker, “a consolidated Revenue Funds charges of N7,173,671,140bn only representing 8% is for Debt Servicing, Pension and Gratuity”.

Abdullahi who urged the state government to block all loopholes especially the revenue generation to achieve the desired objectives with regards to Internally Generated Revenue however recommended for the autonomy of the state Revenue Board to enhance their performance.

While tasking the executive on strict implementation of the budget, the speaker also tasked the executive on strict implementation of the budget provisions when assented into law.

Earlier, the leader of the House. Tanko Tunga(APC-Awe North and Peter Mbucho, PDP, Akwanga North had called for the support of the people of the state to enable government provide the needed dividend of democracy to them.

It would be recalled that governor Tanko Al Makura had on December 28th last year presented the 2019 budget proposal of N86.64billion only to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.