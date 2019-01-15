ArmedForcesRemembranceDay: Nigerians send emotional messages to military

Victor Ogunyinka

Every January 15 is the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Nigerians have been pouring glowing tributes to the military especially for their relentless efforts in fighting terrorism in faraway northeast of the country.

Along with the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Nigerians also share their emotional messages to the military.

You can also drop a message for our heroes dead and living.

To all our Gallant Fallen Heroes, we do not take your service for granted & never will. You died protecting our Terroritorial Integrity. You died fighting Terrorists/Enemies of Peace so we could Live. You died Serving. RIP.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/jICamY4EaV — Amama Benn Benedict (@AmamaBenn) January 15, 2019

Every man is born a hero. It takes a hero to be a soldier. The Soldier Heroes live forever. Their memories never die. Their valour and sacrifice make a nation ~ Lt Gen TY Buratai

⚓On the occasion of 2019 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/kFZQiuN6K9 — Mr Fredrick (@fredwave) January 15, 2019

As part of activities to ensure the smooth celebration of this year #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay Parade happening today Tuesday 15 January, 2019 at the National Arcade Abuja by 9am, the following routes will be blocked in the morning during the event: pic.twitter.com/gi636yPs9k — Mr Fredrick (@fredwave) January 15, 2019

We salute the bravery and gallantry of our men who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us ALL safe. You will NEVER work alone as we remember you this day. Thank you! Thank you!! Thank you!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/XOKD2EfkKz — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) January 15, 2019

We remember and appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen Heroes.

God bless Nigeria.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/FSA1MoPZgN — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) January 15, 2019

For our armed forces, living, fighting & even paying the ultimate prize for our safety and freedom, we salute to your and you are the real heroes. @HQNigerianArmy @NigAirForce @NigerianNavy God bless all of you #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/PS2ThqJuq9 — P•O•A® (@iam_phyin) January 15, 2019

Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration… Today we celebrate those who paid the supreme price for our peace.. Victory is from God Alone.. 🌹 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/jTe5QapGBw — Rangers (@rangersk_) January 15, 2019

To those that went and never returned. We celebrate you 🙏🏾#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/BQE8An2ylJ — FUADGAYA (@fibgaya) January 15, 2019

To all our gallant troops out there, we say thank you for all the sacrifices. Victory is assured.. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/gQwtjKM72n — Kenny Richard Fashua (@kennizworld) January 15, 2019

I REMEMBER THIS EXPERIENCE: "Oga na for sale?" A sergeant asked. "No, we dey share for IDPs", I told him. "Cold dey bush o. Sell some for us abeg", he pleaded. They were 20 or so. Had to give all of them for free. Served the same purpose.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ArmyDay2019 pic.twitter.com/uIBuHX7HcP — Jack Vince (@Jack_Vince77) January 15, 2019

This is the hardest time to be a soldier in Nigeria

We celebrate our gallant heroes who sacrificed their lives in the course of ensuring the unity of whatever is left of Nigeria

One day Nigeria would stand greater for the sake of your sacrifice#armedforcesremembranceday

RIP — paмela (@PsaphirreIII) January 15, 2019

"@ayobami41756042: Let remember our fallen heros we have no money to offer them but just a retweet will boost their morale #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/taSq83RR3N — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 15, 2019

To our men and women at the war front sacrificing their own safety to guarantee those of country and people, we cannot forget. We also cannot thank you enough. We will continue fighting for you to have the right welfare and best tools to serve Nigeria. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 15, 2019

I salute you today, soldiers! For those of us that have family and friends at the front lines, we feel the pain and grief that comes with the sacrifices you make every day for this nation. #ThankAsoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) January 15, 2019