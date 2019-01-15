Breaking News
#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay: Nigerians send emotional messages to military

Every January 15 is the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Nigerians have been pouring glowing tributes to the military especially for their relentless efforts in fighting terrorism in faraway northeast of the country.

Military

Along with the President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Nigerians also share their emotional messages to the military.

You can also drop a message for our heroes dead and living.

