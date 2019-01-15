Armed robbery: Court sentences 5 to death by hanging

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—An Osun State High Court Presided over by Justice David Akin Oladimeji, sitting in Iwo, sentenced members of a five-man robbery gang to death by hanging, yesterday.

The convicts are Ifedayo Adebiyi, Semiu Taofeek, Afolabi Ogunwale, Oyeleke Mukaila and Ogunbayo Joshua.

The convicts were arraigned before the High Court on September 23, 2016 on a three-count charge.

The charges preferred against them are conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms, contrary to section 6(b), 1(1) and (2) (a) and punishable under section 1(1) Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Tijani Adekilekun, told the court that on November 27, 2015 at Emmanuel House, opposite PP Hotel, Olupona, the convicts robbed one Mr. Fabiyi David of his valuables and snatched his Lexus SUV.

The snatched car was later intercepted by policemen at Guru Mahraji area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In his judgment, Justice Akin Oladimeji, said prosecutor has proven his case beyond reasonable doubt and found them guilty of two counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Oladimeji, thereby, sentenced them to death by hanging.