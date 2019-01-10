Armed Forces Remembrance: Let’s strengthen security, sustain Nigeria — Oyetola

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to shun acts capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence of the country.

He said the time had come to strengthen the spirit of oneness and unity and reflect unity in diversity.

Oyetola also called for stability in all parts of the nation to reflect on the circumstances that gave birth to the country’s independence

He gave the charge at the launching of the Emblem of Year 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration and Fund Raising Appeal Week at the Government House, Osogbo.

Represented by Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, Oyetola described the occasion as a period for sober reflection on the state of the nation, saying “no effort must be spared to strengthen the spirit of democratic governance in the country”.

He condemned the rising cases of insurgencies in the country and appealed to aggrieved Nigerians to embrace peace in the interest of all.

He called for attitudinal change among Nigerians as a panacea to all round development.

According to the governor, the occasion of Armed Forces Remembrance Day remains a reminder on why we need to strengthen our democracy to promote unity, peace, love, harmony and stability.