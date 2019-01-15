Armed Forces Remembrance Day: El-Rufai applauds Nigerian Army

El-Rufai who made the remarks after the wreath laying ceremony as part of activities to mark the Day, commended the immense contributions of the military to national security.

He said the sacrifices by the military and other security agencies must be appreciated by all Nigerians, especially the gallant efforts they are making to tackle insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

”The armed forces are sacrificing their live day and night to ensure security of lives and properties of all citizens and we must appreciate and encourage them,” he said.

The governor expressed satisfaction with efforts being made by the Federal Government to address the welfare of legionnaires.

Also, state Chairman of Nigeria Legion, John Tabat called for more support to families of the fallen heroes across the country. (NAN