Armed Forces Event: Ugwuanyi pays glowing tributes to fallen heroes

…As Enugu Legion hails gov for support

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the nation’s fallen heroes for the ultimate sacrifice they made for the peace, safety and security of the country and her citizens.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the launch of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblems in the state, noted that “these great patriots” deserve to be honoured and given credit, reassuring those in service “that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their own hours of need”.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s Armed Forces for the gallantry of the servicemen as well as the successes that they have continued to record in their efforts to surmount the security challenges currently confronting the country.

“We offer them our sincere gratitude, solidarity and unrelenting prayers”, he said.

Gov. Ugwuanyi also commended the leadership of the Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Legion for the bold initiatives and the efforts it has continued to make towards improving the welfare of its members.

He therefore, reassured the council of the continued cooperation and assistance of his administration to ensure the realization of its noble objectives, calling on all citizens, corporate organizations and civil institutions in the state to also lend their support to the Legion to ensure the proper rehabilitation of its members and the dependants of the fallen heroes.

Earlier, State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Barr. Emeka Igwesi expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the outstanding support he has been giving to the Nigerian Legion” especially the recent financial assistance to hundreds of widows of the fallen heroes living in the military barracks in Enugu to start business of their choice.

“Your Excellency, we thank you and assure you that we and our dependants, both those living in the barracks and those outside, are fully behind you in your endeavours”.

Enugu Guber Polls: We are solidly behind you, Amurri people tell Gov. Ugwuanyi

…As Igwe Charles Nwoye frowns at false report on social media

The people of Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office for entrenching peace and good governance in the state and remembering them after so many decades of neglect.

The elated people of Amurri, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House, Enugu, including the traditional rulers of their four autonomous communities, the town union presidents and virtually all the stakeholders, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they are solidly behind him and will deliver the highest number of votes for him at the polls.

This came as the traditional ruler of Enuagu Autonomous Community, Amurri, HRH, Igwe Charles Nwoye, who was also in the delegation, frowned at the recent misrepresentation of facts in the social media over a visit to his palace by a “competitor in APC”, informing the governor that “it is not anything to undermine what you have done to Amurri community because you are a friend in need and a brother indeed”.

Presenting their stance, the leader of the delegation, Chief Emma Nnaji (Fingers) stated that the whole clan came to thank and appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for constructing their road that was hitherto neglected for decades since the existence of Amurri, stressing that the governor has wiped away their tears.

They therefore, assured the governor that “this coming governorship election is a concluded issue in favour of you as far as Amurri is concerned”, saying: “We are action people. After the election, we will bring our result for you to see. Our 100 percent vote is not in contest because you sincerely deserve it”.

According to them, “it is on record that Amurri as a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area had never benefited any form of political dividend not until God sent to us a son who is after His own heart in the person of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Umuigbo Autonomous Community, Amurri, HRH Igwe Fidelis Nsiegbu, emphasized that they visited the governor to “thank you for your good works in Amurri in particular and Enugu State in general and how you remembered us”.

The monarch disclosed that their people who returned home for Christmas could not recognize the road because of the governor’s intervention, stressing that “our people who had not seen asphalted road before are now witnessing constructed road in Amurri”.

He maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s achievements were too numerous to enumerate, stating that “your good work is all round and that is why you are called Gburugburu”

After the people unanimously endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for a second term, Igwe Nsiegbu notified the governor of their plan to invite him to Amurri to formally present him with Ofo “to tell you to go ahead that there is no fear”.

According to the royal father, “it is there that you will see Amurri people in their right perspective that we are solidly behind you and re-assure you of our unflinching support. So whatever is trending online since yesterday is not our making. We dissociate ourselves from that. We are still where we are”.