Arm Forces Day: Osanebi, calls for improved welfare military

Deputy Speaker Delta State, House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi has called for improved welfare for both serving and retired military officers , while commending them for their genuine and sincere sacrifice towards peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

Osanebi who spoke in Asaba today with news men after he joined the Governor of Delta State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and other prominent Deltans to lay wreaths at the foot of the statute of the unknown Soldier as part of activities to conclude the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Osanebi challenged the government in the center to invest more into an Improved Operational logistics and welfare packages for the Nigerian military.

“We mustn’t play politics with security issues. The right things need to be done so that operational packages and welfare of these gallant men, both serving and retired would be improved”. Osanebi said.

As they serve us with all of their might, they must be made to feel their effort and investment of protecting the territorial integrity of the country and assisting in the maintenance of law and order internally – which, mostly at the risk of their very lives – is not in vain, the welfare of the immediate families of all our fallen heroes must be given due consideration,

“We are eternally, indebted to them and I want to use this singular opportunity to say, thank you to the Army, Navy, Air force, immigration, customs, police, and all other armed and paramilitary groups for their sacrifice and commitment to duties,” the Deputy Speaker added.