Arewa, Ibo, Edo communities promise to vote Omo-Agege

THE Arewa, Ibo and Edo communities of Uvwie ward 8, weekend, promised to deliver 100 percent of their votes for the reelection of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the forthcoming national assembly elections.

The groups made their pledge over the weekend when the ward to ward campaign train of the lawmaker visited them to harp on the need and importance for them to vote the candidates of the All Progressives Congress at all levels.

Speaking on behalf of the Ibo community at the popular Spare Parts market in Uvwie, chairman of the market,Cletus Mordi, applauded the lawmaker for the support he has rendered to them in times past noting that he has never shied away from them anytime they come calling.

He said: “As far as Spare Parts market is concerned, we are voting for APC at all levels including for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We appreciate you for remembering us and coming to solicit for our votes and I want to assure and promise you that we support you 100 percent as you have always been with us in our times of need.”

On behalf of the Arewa community, Alhaji Muhammad Hussin, said: “We are amazed by your firm resolve for our people and your achievements at the Senate. Be rest assured that we would be mobilizing our people to vote for you and other APC candidates here in Uvwie.”

Speaking at Ohore II community in Uvwie local government area on behalf of the people, former President General of Uvwie kingdom, Chief Tuesday Onoge urge the Urhobo nation particularly Uvwie people to be wise ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He said: “For those of you who know me, you know that I have never campaigned for any candidate but today I am standing here with Omo-Agege to campaign this is because I have seen something in him that we should key into.

“Let us put sentiments aside and vote for someone who has done a lot in repositioning the Urhobo nation and has also attracted a lot of dividends to our people in such a short time in office.”

Also speaking was the APC candidate for Uvwie in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Herbert Majemite and a host of other APC chieftains and Uvwie leaders who accompanied the lawmaker.

Other areas visited include Ugboroke and Ugbomro communities of Uvwie.