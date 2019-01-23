Aremu, Kwara LP gov candidate, faults ban on campaigns

Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Kwara State, Issa Aremu, has faulted the recent ban on rallies by Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, describing it as “a calculated partisan attempt at gagging the opposition.”

Aremu, however, applauded last week’s peace accord among 17 political parties in the state, reaffirming the commitment of LP to peaceful electoral process in Kwara State.

Do something about PDP lying lips, Presidency begs NPC

Aremu, in a statement, commended the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Garba Madami, for the initiative on the peace accord.

He decried “a deliberate calculated partisan attempt at gagging the opposition” by the state governor’s banning of street campaigns and processions, saying LP’s campaigns “have been peaceful and issues driven and devoid of violence.

“Only INEC can issue guidelines on electionee-ring and not a governor, whose party is also in the contest. It is undemocratic to limit campaigns.”