Ararume vows to recover Imo

By Emmanuel Aziken

All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has called on the citizenry in the state to join hands with him to recover the state from what he described as a pitiable socio-economic condition.

Speaking ahead of the formal launch of his campaign yesterday, Ararume lamented at the degradation of all sectors of society in the state and vowed that he would reposition the state if voted into power as governor in the forthcoming guber poll.

Noting that his bid was not to acquire properties, take people’s land or amass dubious wealth because God had blessed him, he said: ‘’Imo is derailed. To bring Imo back is a task that must be done; and to do that, you need a formidable team. Luckily, we have a very vibrant crop of young people who are ready to work. All you need to do is to bring them together, engage them and they will do the work”, he explained in a statement from his campaign yesterday.

‘’For me, the most challenging aspect is to get our people back. There is high distrust among the people and against the state government.”