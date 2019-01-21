Ararume promises to reposition education, health, agriculture

OWERRI—Imo State Governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeany Ararume, has said that an APGA-led government, with him at the driver’s seat, will reposition education, health, collapsed infrastructure base, security, agriculture and industrialisation.

He also warned that the present and future generations of Imo State will not forgive the good people if they remain passive and indifferent as Imo burns and their dreams for a virile state dashed on the altar of ‘’incompetent, corrupt, fraudulent and visionless leadership”, as they currently have in the state.

Araraume stated this while addressing a crowd of supporters that witnessed the flag off of his campaign, at the state stadium.

He said, ‘’As patriots, we are determined to take up the challenges of recovering Imo and rebuild it to restore the hope of our people in their state and future. An APGA-led government with me at the driver’s seat will reposition education, health, our collapsed infrastructure base, security, agriculture and industrialisation.”