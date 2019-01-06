Appoint new IGP now or …, CUPP tells Buhari

…Sets January 15 for nationwide protest if…

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to announce a new Inspector General of Police, IGP, following what it called the end of the tenure of IGP Ibrahim Idris who has clocked the statutory 35 years in active service.

The coalition in a press statement issued Sunday by its first spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said the continuous “illegal parading of himself as the Inspector General of Police,” by Idris “is an act of impersonation and a threat to our national security which should be stopped summarily.”

The statement read, “The opposition coalition wishes to remind President Buhari to the sacred provision of Section 215(1)a of the 1999 Constitution which clearly holds that the President can only appoint a serving Police Officer as Inspector General of Police

“This means that with the reaching of the mandatory retirement age of 35 years of active service on January 3rd 2019 and the mandatory retirement age of 60 years of age while in service by the IGP(which comes up on 15th Jan 2019), the IGP is constitutionally barred from been retained or reappointed as Police IGP as he is no longer a serving Police Officer and his continued stay in office is illegal and an act of impersonation as there is no legal or documentary contrary evidence to back up his stay as IGP.

“We call on President Buhari to be courageous to announce the replacement and not bow to the pressure to cement illegality in the core of the nation’s security architecture due to his desperation to rig himself back to power knowing he has been rejected by the Nigerian people.”

“The Secretariat of CUPP hereby directs all coalition members in the 36 states to begin preparation for nationwide protests from 15th January if the retired IGP is seen dressed in Police Uniform around the Force Headquarters.”

The protests, CUPP said will be in front of the Police Command headquarters of every state and “shall be continuous till the right thing is done.”