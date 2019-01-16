Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black. The embodiment of technology and excellent balance throughout

If you are an iPhone fan, Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black is a good choice to upgrade. This single-SIM model is a development of the companyâ€™s concept of moving away from physical buttons, which makes these devices so popular. Besides a little modified controls layout, iPhone XR stands out from other currently available models due to enhanced display graphics and a number of advanced features, which can be found in the device design and software.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black has been designed to deliver comprehensive customer satisfaction. Many people will certainly find its size perfect, neither too big nor too small. The sleek body is dust and water resistant (the humidity damage is not covered under the manufacturer’s warranty). You will be surprised to see how well the face identification feature can really work. While the absence of a regular Home button may take some time to get used to, it only adds to the user experience. Also, the model is a bit easier to use and faster as compared to previous ones, which is due to iOS 12, the most advanced operating system used in mobile devices. A number of new powerful tools have been added to help you have the most personal iPhone ever.

Advanced Features

iPhone XR uses a 6.1-inch 1792 x 828 Retina LCD with rounded corners. The most advanced solution in this industry, it secures perfect color matching and features a new backlight design.

Face ID is one of the most interesting features added to this model. The innovative face recognition algorithm is used to authorize unlocking the device, logging in apps and even making payments.

With this device, you can enjoy wireless charging (a Qi charger is required, which is sold separately).

A12 Bionic, a new chip, and iOS 12 use machine learning algorithms to take a user’s interaction with pictures, videos, games and augmented reality to a higher level.

The device offers a 12 MP rear camera and 7 MP front camera. Quite good and fast, they are provided with a brand-new Depth Control algorithm, Smart HDR, Portrait Lighting, Portrait mode and other convenient features.

What Is in the Package

As a standard, Apple iPhone XR 64GB comes with the following accessories:

EarPods plus a Lightning connector (no 3.5 mm headset jack is available);

Lightning / USB cable;

USB power adapter;

Documentation.