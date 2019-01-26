Appeal Court ruling on Delta APC, democracy in action — Umukoro

By Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr Jonathan Umukoro has described the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, Edo State, restraining any faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state from submitting any list of candidates from Delta State from both factions to INEC till determination of the substantive suit as a typical example of democracy in action.

Reacting to the judgement, Umukoro who is the Delta State Director of AtikuObi Vanguard Nigeria said: “the Appeal Court was right in rejecting the appeal from the Prophet Jones Erhue led faction for not seeking leave of the Federal High Court, Asaba before embarking on the appeal and as it stands the ruling of the Federal High Court, Asaba barring any faction of the party from submitting candidates names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) still subsists.”

“The implication of this is that Delta APC have no candidates as all lists submitted to INEC by the Jones Erhue led faction is a nullity pending the determination of the substantive suit challenging the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee dissolution of the State Executive Committee led by Chief Cyril Ogodo.

“For us in the PDP, we are particularly happy with the ruling as those who believe they can take power by force or by trick are mistaken; power belongs to God, He gives and takes it at will; this is democracy, there are different avenues to check illegality and rascality, because, democracy is an organised system of government where there are dufferent channels to ensure that things are done right.”

“Humans should be careful about their utterances and actions for no man is greater than God; if it is not given to you by God, you can’t have it; God is with Delta State and that is why He has given us a peace loving and hardworking Governor in Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; we therefore urge all Deltans to support his re-election to continue with the onerous task of creating more jobs for our unemployed youths as God has ordained that there shall be no violence in Delta State throughout the general elections,” he emphasised.