Apostle Awode very passionate about youth education — Son

Former District Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church (Ayo Ni O), Ikorodu, late Special Apostle Adekunle Awode has been eulogised for his passion and selfless commitment towards the education and endowments for youths and children. Late Awode’s son, Special Apostle Emmanuel Awode, at a press conference held at the Ikorodu District to unveil a week-long burial ceremony for his father said: “Through RA Foundation, he had endowed 50 people with N10 million. Besides the scholarship, many less privileged youths are also beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme.

According to the burial programme, on Friday, January 25, there will be night of hymns and praises at Divine Blessing Cathedral, AIT Road, Agbado, Lagos and on Sunday, January 27, a special vigil will be held by National Council of Prophets at Victory District Headquarters at 50, Ajose Street, Owutu, Ikorodu.

Christian wake and lying-in-state will hold at Lagos Government Park, Beside Dangote Industries, Ebute-Ikorodu on January 31. The remains of late Special Apostle Awode will be interred at Ikoyi Vaults and Gardens on February 1, after a funeral service at Victory District Headquarters, Ajose Street, Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos, while entertainment of guests will take place at Yard 158 Event Centre, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

