APGA presents flag to Nwaka, back Okowa for 2nd term

ASABA—The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has thrown it’s weight behind the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for another tenure in Delta State in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

The National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye stated this at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area while flagging off campaign and presentation of flag to Hon. Angela Nwaka as the party’s candidate for the Aniocha South Constituency in the 2nd March 2019 Delta State House of Assembly election.

The flag off event witnessed a mammoth crowd drawn from various units and wards in Aniocha South local government area and other parts of the state with various support groups, party leaders, youths and women.

The APGA National Chairman, represented by the National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Tony Ebuka said the good work and leadership of Governor Okowa was clearly evident in all parts of the state, hence the support of the party for his reelection.

Oye said: “APGA does not have a governorship candidate in Delta State”, stressing that the party has not entered into any alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for any elective positions as being insinuated.”