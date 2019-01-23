APGA campaign billboards in Abia targeted for destruction, Nkwonta alleges

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia South zone, Chief Chris Nkwonta , has cried out over what he described as the continued destruction of campaign billboards of the candidates of the party in the state.

The APGA chieftain, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard while reacting to the destruction of his campaign billboards by unknown persons at Ohanze and Ikot Ekpene road in Obingwa council area, accused his opponents of being behind the act.

He urged political office seekers to sell their manifestoes to the electorate rather than sponsoring hoodlums to engage in electoral violence, adding that the increasing support from the people of the zone may have incurred the wrath of his opponents to destroy his billboards.

Nkwonta urged the security agencies to check the trend of destructing APGA billboards across the state to avoid a clash between supporters of various political parties.

“I don’t know why APGA candidates’ billboards are being targeted for destruction. Across the 17 local government areas, APGA candidates’ billboards are being destroyed, even when they were duly paid for. A month ago, some of my billboards were destroyed in Obingwa local government. Now, they have destroyed the ones we erected at Ohanze and another along Ikot Ekpene road in Obingwa. No doubt, my opponents are behind this. As a law abiding citizen, I wouldn’t want to join issues with the people sponsoring this act, but I’m calling on the State Commissioner of Police to take action to protect these billboards. They should also try to fish out the people behind the destruction before it degenerates to violence.

“The sponsors of this act should desist because at some point, our supporters may want to retaliate which will lead to break down of law and order in the state. I have continued to withhold my supporters, but there is an extent to which I may not be able to stop them. Nobody has monopoly of violence. Only unpopular candidates engage hoodlums to destroy their opponents’ billboards. If you are popular, why will you engage hoodlums to destroy your opponent’s billboards?

“I’m aware that the increasing support for me by the people of Abia South has not gone down well with my opponents and this is why they have chosen to engage hoodlums to destroy my billboards. Political office seekers should eschew bitterness, and sell their manifestoes to the electorate.