APC Presidential Campaign: Birnin Kebbi agog for Buhari

The Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, was agog on Wednesday when a mammoth crowd trooped to await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for his campaign in the state.

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from 21 Local Government Areas of the state and party supporters were also seen colourfully dressed to receive the President.

The state Chairman of Buhari/Bagudu Support Organisation (BBSO), Alhaji Umar Dan- Fari, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the President’s visit was a welcome development.

He said that the organisation was at the airport to receive him because of his developmental strides in the country.

‘‘The President is presently in Sokoto State, we are expecting him to come to Kebbi any time from now.

‘‘We hope that he will come and go back peacefully as we are prayerful and optimistic of his re-emerging as our President after the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Among those on ground to receive the President were youths, different Buhari support organisations, women associations, NURTW and NARTO members, traders and marketers’ associations, among others.

Similarly, the state Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Usman Bagudu, said,” we are awaiting the arrival of our President as we want him to win his re-election in order to continue the good works he has started.” (NAN)