APC lucky to have Oshiomhole —Lamido Adamawa

YOLA—THE Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, yesterday declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is lucky to have Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as its National Chairman.

The monarch who disclosed this when Oshiomhole and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, asserted that Oshiomhole has all it takes to lead the party to victory come 2019.

Oshiomhole was accompanied to the palace by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Director General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential campaign, Rotimi Amaechi and several other National Assembly members.

The delegation were in Adamawa for the flag –off of the governorship campaign of Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow.

The royal father who commended Oshiomhole for his leadership so far as chairman of the APC, asserted that criticisms in some quarters against the national chairman of the APC was an indication that he is taking the right steps in reshaping the APC.

“I thank you Mr Chairman for paying me this courtesy visit. Since you became chairman things are going properly in the party. In Nigeria there are complaints everywhere but in such situation you will find out that the person they are complaining about is doing wonderfully well, he stated.

Oshiomhole who spoke earlier, expressed his gratitude to the royal father for his support to Governor Bindow in the state and appealed for continuous support for both the governor and President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections.