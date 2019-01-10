APC govs absent as Buhari, Tinubu attend inaugural campaign council meeting

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are missing at the inaugural meeting of the party’s presidential campaign council at the state house, Abuja.

The governors are to serve as coordinators in their respective states, hence, they were expected at the ongoing meeting.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the co-chairman of the campaign council, the agenda of the meeting is to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the campaign.

In attendance are Bola Tinubu, co-chairman of the campaign council, and Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation and director-general of the campaign team, Adeleke Mamora, director-general (operations), and Waziri Bulama, deputy director-general (coordination), are also in attendance.

The zonal directors for the campaign council are also present at the meeting. They are Aliyu Wamakko (north-west), Ali Ndume (north-east), Abdullahi Adamu (north-central), Sola Oke (south-west), Sharon Ikeazor (south-east) and Godswill Akpabio (south-south).

Other members of the presidential campaign council present are senator George Akume, vice chairman north, andKen Nnamani, vice chairman south.