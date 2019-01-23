APC flays Gov Dickson on Ekeremor road project

…challenges Dickson to come out clean on project sum, duration

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA-THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken a swipe on Governor Seriake Dickson on the ongoing Sagbama-Ekeremor road project, stating that “the governor hid the real truth about the road from the people.”

Dickson was penultimate week celebrated for making history as the first governor to have accessed Ekeremor main town in Ekeremor Local Government Area by road.

But the APC in a statement signed by its state Deputy Chairman, Chief Orubebe Ogoibiri, flayed Dickson saying the governor strived to make serious political gain of the trip by ascribing the entire credit of the project to himself.

He further accused Governor Dickson of deliberately failing to come clean on the road project in terms of the construction company handling the job, the total contract sum, contract duration and the amount so far spent on the road.

Ogoibiri said the governor and his party hid the real truth about the road project from the people and instead chose to dish out pure falsehood and fabricated lies to the people.

He said: “In the first place, the road the governor claimed to have constructed to Ekeremor is the brainchild of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The undisputed fact about the road project is that the NDDC commenced the road construction from Sagbama to Toru-Orua, with a very solid bridge at Tungbo.

“It is important to also state that the road constructed by the NDDC from Sagbama to Toru-Orua, which predated Dickson’s governorship, and which the commission handed over to the governor was a very solid and standard job, with proper road mapping and surveying, sand and concrete filling and asphalting.

“Not surprisingly, the governor did not let Nigerians know this bare fact in his bid to lay total claim to the road project. When the governor took over the road construction from NDDC, he promised to construct the road up to Agge, maintain the same civil construction standards established by the commission.

Dickson has deliberately and for obvious reasons, failed to come out clean on this road project. At the moment, nobody knows the construction company handling the job, nobody has any clue as to the total contract sum involved, there is no inkling about the contract duration, there is no public knowledge as to how much the state government has expended so far on the construction and what is still outstanding. So many issues begging for clarification.

“Aside from the portion of the road done and commissioned by the NDDC, the other stretch done by the governor comprised mere scanty stone and sand fillings that obviously cannot stand the test of time.

“Truth be told, and in the real sense of road construction (at least by the standard of the job done by NDDC), the governor has not added one kilometre of completed work from where NDDC left off.

“In fact, the celebrated stone and sand fillings carried out by the governor were done in such unplanned and uncoordinated manner that it distorted the natural water ways and canals, as well as the natural ecosystem of the people.”