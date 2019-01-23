APC flays Dickson over Ekeremor Road project

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State has taken a swipe at Governor Seriake Dickson on ongoing Sagbama-Ekeremor Road project, stating that “the governor hid the real truth about the road from the people.”

Dickson was, penultimate week, celebrated for making history as the first governor to have accessed Ekeremor main town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state by road.

However, APC in a statement by its state Deputy Chairman, Chief Orubebe Ogoibiri, flayed Dickson, saying the governor made political gains off the trip by ascribing the entire credit of the project to himself.

He said: “In the first place, the road the governor claimed to have constructed to Ekeremor is the brainchild of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“NDDC commenced the road construction from Sagbama to Toru-Orua, with a very solid bridge at Tungbo and it predated Dickson’s governorship. The project, which the commission handed over to the governor, is a very solid and standard job.

“Not surprisingly, the governor did not let Nigerians know these facts in his bid to lay total claim to the road project.”