APC disciplinary c’ttee recommends Okorocha’s sack

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, 9-man Disciplinary Committee, yesterday recommended that Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, should be expelled from APC for engaging in anti-party activities.

The letter from the disciplinary committee was made available to Vanguard in Owerri and was signed by the committee chairman, Matthew Omeghara and Secretary, Mr Kevin Ugwu.

According to the committee, Imo state governor could not appear before the committee and did not put in writing any reasons for his absence.

The committee stated: “The committee has patiently and painstakingly listened to the overwhelming evidence of Prince Ikechukwu Unegbu, and examined all electronic and media materials tendered and admitted in evidence against His Excellency, Anayo Rochas Okorocha’s anti party activities and finds as follows:

“That there are overwhelming evidence that are unchallengeable of anti party activities by His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha.

“That His Excellency was openly and brazenly, sponsoring, financing, campaigning for his son-in-law Uche Nwosu, who is the gubernatorial candidate of Action Alliance, AA”

They cited some of the sections of their party’s constitution that said that the actions of Okorocha contravened article 21 (A) i-vi of APC constitution (October 2014 as amended) punishable under article 21 D (i) (g).

“This is therefore the recommendation of the APC, Disciplinary Committee; that His Excellency, Anayo Rochas Okorocha, be expelled.”

On how they arrived at their decision, the APC, Disciplinary Committee said: “The prosecutor called up his petition against His Excellency, Anayo Rochas Okorocha. The complainant is present while the respondent, His Excellency, Anayo Rochas Okorocha is absent. There is no letter on or on behalf of his Excellency explaining his absence,” it added.