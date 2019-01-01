APC continuity, best option for Nigerians -Ashafa canvasses Lagos electorate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the general elections in the country, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District has urged Nigeria to either stay with a government with a proven track record of delivering on campaign promises or return to the days of monumental corruption, failure of government and failed promises.

Ashafa made the remark yesterday, in his New Year’s message to the people in his constituent, residents and Nigerians in general

The outgoing senator also expressed gratitude to the people for the immense support extended to him in the past seven years as their representative in Nigerian Senate.

He described his tenure as a period of hard work, focused on our deliverables in the areas of legislations and motions sponsored, constituency intervention projects and other National infrastructure development projects attracted to the district, among others.

His words, “I am indeed grateful. Since the inception of the current administration in 2015, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN have set to work trying to correct the monumental flaws in our polity. This government has brought us out of a recession foisted upon us due to years of monumental failure in governance at the center.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/01/2019-holds-greater-promises-for-lagosians-ambode-assures/

“Gradually but surely, the Buhari administration has focused on completing critical infrastructure projects across the country with particular focus on rail, agriculture, power, works and housing as well as the fight against insurgency and corruption among others.

“For the first time in a long while, Nigerians have returned to ferrying people, goods and services on our revamped railway routes with several others nearing completion, among others. The Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge line to be completed in 2019. We have seen power generation double from 3,500 MW in 2015 to about 7,000 MW as at the end of 2018.

“Work on the second Niger bridge in the Eastern part of the country has moved from mere campaign rhetoric to actual work under this administration.

“The foregoing are just a few examples of what this government has been able to achieve with limited resources in the space of almost four years. We have also seen remarkable improvements in the agricultural sector and diversification of the Nigerian economy generally.

“It is work in progress I agree, but most importantly we can see actual work being done. In our dear Lagos State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has consolidated on the work done by his predecessors, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN in ensuring that Lagos State remains the leading light and center of excellence.

“Now the baton is about to be passed to Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu who has a proven track record of service and reform. The task ahead of us in 2019 is quite clear, we have to ask ourselves if we want to stay with a government with a proven track record of delivering on campaign promises or return to the days of monumental corruption, failure of government and failed promises.

“Consequently, I urge you all to cast your vote in the general elections for all the candidates of our party the APC, from President Muhammadu Buhari and across board. Importantly, we must also ensure that same spirit of continuity of effective representation in our senatorial district through Mr. Bayo Osinowo.

“Therefore, as I welcome you into the bright and positive year 2019, it is my prayer for you that all things work together for your good. I pray that we will all have mutually prosperous experiences to share at the end of 2019.”