APC chieftain denies allegations of forgery, threat to life

Perez Brisibe

CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ughelli, Delta State, Mr Julius Akpovoka, has denied allegation of forgery and threat to life levelled against him by the APC House of Representative candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Rev Francis Waive.

Waive had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, asked the police to prosecute Akpovoka over allegation of stealing, forgery, threat to life among others.

Reacting to the allegation yesterday, Akpovoka said, “It is Waive that should be prosecuted for forgery over the inconsistency in his names in documents he submitted to the party.”

Noting that he was in court to reclaim his mandate, Akpovoka said: “Though I would not want to comment on the legal intricacies of the matter since it is in the court, I want to deny his claims that I forged his letter of withdrawal from the race when he was the one that personally submitted such letter at the APC headquarter, Abuja.

“I did not at any place and time, tell APC faithful that Waive would not be screened because I was not part of the screening committee neither did I mobilise thugs in an attempt to disrupt the October primaries even though my name was substituted for his name as a result of which I am seeking redress at the court.”

“Based on this, I am giving him 48hours to retract the publication which I believe is an attempt to bring my name to repute, failure of which my lawyer will take legal steps against him.”