APC behind INEC’s recognition of Kashamu group — Adebutu

By Charles Kumolu

FACTIONAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of influencing the list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Adebutu alleged that the desire of the APC to win Ogun State at all cost in the general election informed INEC’s decision to recognise the names of Senator Buruji Kashamu’s group, who he described as a minority in Ogun PDP.

INEC had last Thursday published the names of Senator Kashamu-backed executive as the candidates of the party ahead of the general election.

Adebutu said: “For democracy to thrive, the opposition parties must be allowed to co-exist. What Prof Yemi Osinbajo has done is very painful and shameful due to the fact that we recognized him as somebody with astute character, we believe he is a legal luminary and we believe he is a man of God; we think his politics should not drive him into this kind of desperation.”