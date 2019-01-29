APC, an amalgamation of unpatriotic Nigerians—Overah

SAPELE—DELTA State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Joyce Overah, has described All Progressive Congress, APC, as an amalgamation of people who do not mean well for Nigerians, saying Sapele people would vote for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Presidency to state House of Assembly seats.

Overah, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting of political appointees, disclosed that they had resolved to embark on ward to ward campaigns to complement efforts of Sapele PDP Campaign Committee led by Chief Paulinus Akpeki.

He said: “Our idea and objective is that PDP must win all the elections in Sapele— from the Presi-dency to the governorship down to the state House of Assembly seat.

“As chairman of Sapele PDP reconciliation committee, we will meet with all ward chairmen, ward secretaries and leaders, because only when your house is at peace that you can go to sleep.

“We all know what happened in Edo State when PDP lost that election, and whether we like it or not it is affecting all of us because we all know by its colouration that APC is a amalgamation of people who do not mean well for Nigerians.”

Expressing hope that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all PDP candidates in the area would sweep the polls, Overah said Okowa has done much in the state and should be re-elected for a second term in office.