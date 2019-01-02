Apapa traffic: NPA charges port users to take advantage of incentives

… promises improved, efficient service in 2019

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman has called on port users to take advantage of incentives introduced to ease the financial burden following the congestion resulting from the traffic gridlock in the port city of Apapa.

This is even as the NPA boss assured stakeholders in the maritime sector of the management’s renewed vigour and determination in 2019 to improve its operational efficiency and accomplishments.

The management told terminal operators and port users that it would further open its doors to all players to surmount various bottlenecks with a view to providing a healthy and smooth environment for all Stakeholders.

In a press statement signed by the Authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Adams Jatto, the NPA boss assured port users of management’s renewed efforts towards the swift evacuation of cargoes from the ports to the hinterlands and land locked neighbouring countries.

She recalled that with the Ease Of Doing Business introduced by the Federal Government, NPA had partnered with notable organizations and the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing in the reconstruction of dilapidated roads within the ports vicinity.

The statement added that NPA has put in place structures to drive this dream through the launch of the Revenue Income Management System (RIMS), which is a web-based billing and revenue collection application fully automated.

It noted NPA’s desire to improve collaboration with sister agencies towards a more seamless operation in the ports environment with intent to reduce human contact.

In this regard, the statement said NPA is partnering with the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) for the quick facilitation of the Single Window platform aimed at simplifying and harmonizing formalities, procedures and the related exchange of information which will be a major priority in the coming year.

Management further assures all willing investors of its renewed determination at attracting investments to the ports across the country through infrastructural development.

The statement also said there has been constant dredging of the channels to attain the expected draught level for incoming vessels at the nation’s ports. This, according to the statement, is expected to lead to an unprecedented revenue generation and with the expectation that this effort would further be surpassed in the new-year.

Meanwhile, cargo owners are advised in the statement to take advantage of the recent regime of incentives including the downward review of charges, to ameliorate their financial burden; these include a regime of three (3) free days to twenty one (21) free days, for the next four months. The demurrage free period on the return of the empty containers has been increased from the current five (5) days period to fifteen (15) days as well.

Finally, the Authority appreciates the unflinching support, collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders in its drive towards greater service delivery and customer satisfaction.