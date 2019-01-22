Apampa brings experience to FBN Insurance – Ojumah

Managing Director of FBN Insurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, has said that having Moruf Apampa as Executive Director would bring experience and managerial proficiency to bear on their business.

Ojumah made the assertion following the confirmation of Apampa by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), as Executive Director, Business Development.

Ojumah said, “Moruf is the astute insurance professional any company would be proud to have on board.”

Apampa’s career started at T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers and Company in 1994 where he learnt the ropes of insurance brokerage in Nigeria. In 1997, he joined Elmac Assurance Company Limited as Special Products Manager and grew through the ranks to become the Marketing Manager of the firm with experience in managing the company’s branches in Abuja and Kano at various times.

A Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), he is also an Alumnus of the Howard University Business School and Lagos Business School respectively. Moruf is a graduate of Insurance from the Lagos State Polytechnic and holds an MBA in General Management (with special emphasis on Marketing) from the University of Ado-Ekiti.