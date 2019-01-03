Anti-party: Leave Nnamani alone, Enugu APC warns Nwoye

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE Okey Ogbodo-led faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu State chapter has cautioned the state factional chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye, to stop his alleged attacks and hauling of insults on Chief Ken Nnamani, the former Senate President and other stalwarts of the party in the state.

The deputy state chairman of the party, Comrade Adolphus Ude gave the caution while reacting to Dr Ben Nwoye’s allegation that Chief Ken Nnamani has a soft spot for the PDP controlled government in Enugu State led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Leave Oshiomhole alone, APC youths tell Ondo gov

Nwoye was reported in some national dailies to have condemned Chief Ken Nnamani’s participation at the commissioning ceremony of a rural project in his community, Amechi Uwani executed by the leadership of Amechi Uwani town Union and sponsored by the state government.

Nnamani at the event was reported by the media to have extolled the leadership style of Governor Ugwuanyi administration which he described as grass root oriented,stating that his performance will speak volumes for him among his people of Amechi Uwani in the 2019 elections.

Nwoye who briefed a group of news men in Enugu described Chief Ken Nnamani’s statement at the commissioning of his community projects by Governor Ugwuanyi as an indictment on the state APC in favour of PDP.

But in a swift reaction, Comrade A C .Ude said Dr Nwoye lacked the capacity to question a high profile politician and elder statesman in the person of Chief Ken Nnamani,stating that Chief Nnamani is entitled to participate in his community’s activities, irrespective of party affiliation.

Attacks: Dan-Ali in Maiduguri on President Buhari’s directives

“The event has to do with the entire Amechi community irrespective of party affiliation. It is therefore weird for anyone to start hauling attacks on the person of Nnamani who was among those that attained the highest political position in the country and who equally championed the cause of the present democratic process in the country, having killed the third term agenda proposed in the time past.

“It is not acceptable for Nwoye to insult such a personality for no just cause. This serial attacks on our leaders should stop forthwith. It has been his (Nwoye’s) stock in trade. That is why we are calling him to order,” Ude stated.