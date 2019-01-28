Anti-corruption: You must live above board, group tells Nigerian Judiciary

Buharists Hangout (BH), a group of Nigerians in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war, has urged the Nigerian judiciary, especially the bench to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct.

The group made the call in Abuja on Monday during a peaceful protest against the call for the reinstatement of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Recalls that Onnoghen, who is facing charges of false assets declaration, was suspended on Friday by Buhari based on an ex parte order granted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The suspension had since generated mixed reactions in some quarters with a group of concerned lawyers staging a peaceful protest in Abuja to call for the reversal of the suspension.

However, the BH group said they were out in solidarity with the president’s action and to remind Nigerians that the judiciary was supposed to live above corruption in all its forms.

Dr Uche Diala, the Lead Administrator of the group said that the Nigerian judiciary that interprets the law should not be allowed to break the same law at will.

“The same people who try to pass judgment on others are expected to live above board, especially on corruption, which is what has brought our dear nation into its current sorry state.

“The former CJN, Walter Onnoghen, has made a grievous mistake by not declaring his assets as required by the law, and he should be made to pay for it.

“Since he has refused to resign honourably, his suspension is very good because it will serve as deterrent that those who judge others are not above the law,” he said.

Diala, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially oppositions of the ruling party not to politicise the suspension of the CJN in order not to heat up the polity.

He noted that the effect of corruption and maladministration was affecting every Nigerian, irrespective of tribal and political differences.

“The money meant for development to make life better for the common man is being carted away by a few people who feel they are above the law.

“We must all say no to corruption and support President Buhari and the anti-graft agencies to kill corruption before it kills us,” he urged.

Also, Comrade Efe Williams, the Assistant Lead Administrator of the group, said: “Our judges should lead by examples, because they cannot pass judgment on others while they are guilty themselves.

“How can a CJN who knows the law better simply say he forgot to declare his asset and expect us to keep quiet.”