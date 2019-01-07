Annual thanksgiving service: Pray for peaceful 2019 polls, Ambode urges Nigerians

By Olasunkanmi & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, urged Nigerians to pray for the peaceful conduct of the general elections in order to engender smooth transition into next administrations at both Federal and states.

Ambode said this during the Annual Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: Enter His gate with Thanksgiving, at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The event, instituted by the Bola Tinubu administration, was organised to show gratitude to God, usher in a New Year and pray for God’s protection and prosperity in the course of the year and beyond.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the event, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was conspicuously absent and represented by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who said the G.O. was unavoidably absent due to exigencies of duty.

Also, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and other notable personalities were absent, while, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke graced the occasion.

Ambode, in his farewell address, said: “It is essential for us to show gratitude and appreciation to the Almighty God.

“The place of thanksgiving is paramount, as it is through thanksgiving that the presence of God is brought down. Through this yearly tradition of the State Thanksgiving Service, we have had the privilege of coming together to appreciate God and also commit the activities of the New Year unto His hands and in return, He has bestowed upon us peace and divine intervention especially at difficult times.”

“As we raise our voices in songs of praise, adoration and supplications, I urge us all to pray for our state and our country especially in this special and crucial year of elections.”