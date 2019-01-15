Annang Nation pledges support, loyalty to Gov Udom

-Rate him High on Industrialisation

The people of Annang Nation across the world, have pledged support and loyalty to the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel, scoring him high on his industrialisation efforts in the state.

The people of Annang Nation, who spoke under the aegis of Ati Annang Foundation during the 2019 Annual General Meeting held at the association’s international Secretariat at Ikot Ekpene on January 5th, 2019, also expressed admiration at the leadership mien of the Governor.

In a release signed by the international president of Ati Annang Foundation Rt. Hon. (Sir) Udo Kierian Akpan, and the Secretary General, Dr. Gloria W. Inyang, the association commended the statesman attributes of the Governor in handling state’s affairs.

“The Foundation notes and commends the statesmanship, vision and avant-garde simplicity that our Governor, HE Mr. Udom Emmanuel has brought to the governance process in Akwa Ibom State. Therefore, the Annang people are totally in support and loyal to the present Government headed by HE Mr. Udom Emmanuel and shall always be loyal and supportive of any government at any level in Nigeria. Further, the Foundation expresses her deep gratitude for the continuous support of the governor to the Foundation especially towards the completion of the Foundation secretariat. This gesture is not taken for granted.

“The Foundation notes with satisfaction, the industrialization and developmental strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel but requests for an even spread of the industries across the three senatorial districts and indeed to the eight local government areas of Annang land taking into cognizance the huge existence of natural and human resources within the locality. It particularly requests the Governor to ensure the fulfilment of his promise to complete the dualisation Uyo – Ikot Ekpene road, the phase 3 of Abak – Ikot Okoro, Ikot Ibritam – Ikot Ekara Road, other projects promised in Annang nation which are under construction and the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene”.

Ati Annang Foundation also expressed sadness over the continuous harassment and persecution of one of her eminent members, Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association by the EFCC.

“From information available to the Foundation, Mr. Paul Usoro SAN, has only been pursuing and earning monies from his legitimate law practice. This should therefore not warrant his harassment except there is something more than the information available in the public domain.

“We, therefore, urge the EFCC and any other agency for that matter to stop forthwith this harassment and persecution. The Foundation declares her unequivocal stand with Mr. Paul Usoro SAN and shall not hesitate to do anything legally to protect his rights and privileges.”

The group urged all Akwa Ibom citizens to be united irrespective of tribal differences.