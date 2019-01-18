ANN promises true democracy, opportunity for all 

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Mr. Fela Durotoye, has assured that the party would promote true democracy and give every Nigerian the opportunity to achieve his dreams and aspirations.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the presidential debate later in the month, Durotoye said that the party would ensure proper resource control and revenue allocation required to maximize the economic value of all the resources all across Nigeria if he is elected as the president next month.

He urged Nigerians to vote wisely, saying that it is time to retire the old politicians and empower the new generation of nation builders that would build a great nation every Nigerian would be proud of.

According to him, this year would mark a new beginning for the nation as the upcoming election would offer the people the opportunity to gain freedom from the cabals and few people that have held the country bound since independence.

“By freedom, I mean our freedom from the shackles of the cabals and a few people who have held us bound soon after independence. Freedom from the deprivation, poverty, hunger, the preventable diseases and all other forms of hardship brought upon us by those who have ruled us and held us captive for so long. Freedom from the terror of armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen, militants and the harassment & extortion from security agents. Freedom from the shackles of unemployment and career stagnation. Freedom for our students to pursue an academic career without strikes,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to vote for ANN, saying that the party is committed to the freedom, happiness and prosperity of the nation.

Durotoye stated that without wastage and corruption, the leaders could afford to provide free and quality education to every Nigerian child through primary and secondary education, adding that “the hallmark of our government will be the care and respect for every citizen, particularly the elderly, the weak and the vulnerable.”