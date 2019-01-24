Anguish as group blocks Enugu-Onitsha expressway in protest

By Vincent Ujumadu

awka—MOTORISTS plying the Enugu–Onitsha expressway were yesterday trapped for several hours at the Awka end of the road as a group, Recover Nigeria Project, RNP, blocked the popular Juhel junction in Awka to drive home its displeasure over the increasing number of deaths occasioned by the bad road.

Hundreds of vehicles, including articulated vehicles, politicians’ convoys and other road users experienced the gridlock for the period it lasted, with lines of vehicles extending to the Enugu- State border, which is about five kilometers .

The spot is an interjection of the expressway, the old Enugu-Onitsha road and the Awka Government Reserved Area, and had experienced many accidents due to its dilapidated nature.

The leader of Recover Nigeria Project, Mr. Osita Obi said the group decided to embark on the protest to bring to the knowledge of the government the plight of road users, recalling that many lives had been lost in the area due to the bad road.

According to him, the portion did not require so much to be fixed, wondering why the government had left it for many years.

Obi said: “The governors use this road, senators and top politicians from Anambra and beyond all use this road, yet they pretend not to see this spot. Articulated vehicles often find it difficult to maneuvre the bad spot, which is why several accidents have happened here.”

He urged the state and federal governments to immediately commence work on the failed portion of the road, warning that failure to heed the plea would force his group to return for a bigger protest.

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Uchenna Okafor who addressed the group on behalf of Governor Willie Obiano said although it is a federal road, the state government had plans for its immediate repairs.