Anglican Communion organises trade fair to empower women

By Oyetade Oyetunji

Women from all works of life thronged the Satellite Town area of Lagos recently when the Women Wing of the Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion launched the first trade fair within the locality.

The trade fair which took place at the St John’s Anglican Church premises was organised by the Mother’s Union of the Satellite Town division of the Communion.

Food items including rice, cassava flakes, semovita were sold. Other items displayed at the trade fair were children footwears, shoes, sandals, slippers, hair products such as relaxer of all kinds, hair cream, shampoo were also on the shelf for women within and outside the locality to buy.

Christmas toys, tree, caps, bags, shoes, ear rings, snacks and drinks among others were also on display.

Speaking with WW, the coordinator of the group, Mrs Itunu Adejuwon, said, the aims of the trade fair was to encourage women to interact and network with each other. “To encourage those ‘stay at home mums’ to get themselves engaged in one trade or the other. It is also aimed at selling products at cheaper prices”, she said.

She explained further that the platform was created to ensure business owners, entreprenuers as well as petty traders are satisfied while buyers get dividend for their money.

The trade fair which was the maiden edition was witnessed by over 100 women from different places within the satellite town. And it was a platform to encourage unity among the women in the Diocese of Lagos West, Anglican Communion especially Satellite Town for fair participation.