Anenih’s wife inaugurates centre for dementia patients

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN— FORMER Women Affairs Minister and Proprietress of Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation, ADF, Mrs Josephine Anenih, has inaugurated a Senior Citizens Recreation Centre in Benin City, the Edo State capital to cater for the aged and address the impact of dementia in the society.

The inauguration of the centre attracted large number of senior citizens in Benin City yesterday.

Mrs Anenih on why she established the centre, said: “In most communities in Nigeria, we tend to find it very difficult to understand what is going on with people suffering from dementia.

“More often than not, affected individuals are described as people who have mental disorders and are so maltreated or seen as watches and wizards, which is one of the reasons many old people who have dementia were stoned to death in the past.”

She said her Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation believes that the first thing that needed to be done “is to enlighten the people to let them know that dementia is a medical condition that can happen to anybody getting old depending on his or her genetic composition and some other factors.”