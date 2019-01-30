Andela secures another $100m funding to build engineering teams

By Prince Osuagwu

Tech start-up, Andela, recently, announced the completion of a $100m Series D funding. The company will through the funding, build distributed engineering teams with Africa’s top software developers.

The round was led by Generation Investment Management with participation from existing investors including Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GV, Spark Capital, and CRE Venture Capital.

The most recent financing brings Andela’s total venture funding to $180m.

Andela was founded in 2014 to connect Africa’s engineering talent with the demand for software developers worldwide. In four years, Andela has assessed more than one 100,000 applicants, hired 1000 software developers, and integrated them into hundreds of companies, such as Safaricom, Percolate, and InVision.

With the Series D funding, Andela will accelerate the development of its technology platform to identify, develop and match talent at scale. By doing so, Andela will provide its customers with the data they need to understand developer performance and better manage distributed teams. The company will also expand its presence across Africa to meet the global demand for high-quality engineering talent.

CEO of Andela, Jeremy Johnson said: “It’s increasingly clear that the future of work will be distributed, in part due to the severe shortage of engineering talent. Given our access to incredible talent across Africa, as well as what we’ve learned from scaling hundreds of engineering teams around the world, Andela is able to provide the talent and the technology to power high-performing teams and help companies adopt the distributed model faster.”

Country Director at Andela, Omowale David-Ashiru, said: “Andela has been a critical player in Nigeria’s technology revolution. Due to our unwavering commitment to our mission throughout the last four years, Andela has grown into a thriving platform for hundreds of technologists in Nigeria. With this investment, Andela will accelerate the development of Africa’s best tech talent in Nigeria and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Co-Head of Growth Equity at Generation Investment Management, Lilly Wollman, stated that “Generation’s investment in Andela resulted from our deep research into the future of work. We believe Andela is a transformational model to develop software engineers and deploy them at scale into the future enterprise. The global demand for software engineers far exceeds supply, and that gap is projected to widen.”