Anambra South monarchs seek support for credible candidates, Ukachukwu

By Clifford Ndujihe

SOME monarchs in Anambra South senatorial zone have charged voters in the area to vote credible candidates and urged support for Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA senatorial candidate.

They spoke while receiving the candidate, who is currently on campaign tour of the wards of the senatorial district and has visited wards in Ihiala and Nnewi North and South local councils.

Ukachukwu kicked off his wards tour with a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Igwe Kenneth O.N Orizu 111 of Nnewi.

Receiving Ukachukwu, and his entourage which included the APGA House of Representatives candidate for Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency-Chief Tony Iju Nwabunike, and Nnewi State Constituency 1 candidate- Nonso Smart Okafor and their supporters at his palace, the monarch described him as a true son of the senatorial zone.

He described Ukachukwu as a man of humility and respect, with love for the people’s welfare as exemplified by the numerous projects he executed in the area and urged the people of the area to give him maximum support at the polls.

Igwe Orizu lamented the increasing apprehension about polls result manipulation during the election, and urged citizens to go for credible candidates like Ukachukwu.