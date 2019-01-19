Anambra monarch donates campaign vehicle to Buhari

Abuja – His Royal Highness, Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, an Anambra monarch on Saturday in Abuja donated a Toyota Hilux vehicle to President Muhammadu Buhari for his campaign.



Ezebuilo said that he made the donation in appreciation of the sterling performance of Buhari since he assumed office.

The paramount ruler of Amanuke kingdom, Awka-North, Anambra State, said that the re-election of President Buhari would consolidate his achievements.

According to the monarch, the president has done well in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption, transport and economy.

He said the donation was to help facilitate movements during campaign for Buhari, who he said, deserved a second term in office.

Ezebuilo said that the president’s determination to ensure transparency in governance was commendable, and a path to securing a better future for the country.

The Igwe called for massive support for the President’s anti-corruption drive, stressing that alleged corrupt public officers had been prosecuted and billions of naira in stolen funds, recovered.

He said that the success of the whistle blower policy was laudable, stressing that a continuity in this direction would restore sanity in Nigeria.



Mr Mahmoud Mohammed, the Director of the Buhari/Osinbajo campaign office, who received the donation at the office in Abuja, commended the monarch and promised to ensure that the vehicle was used for its purpose.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Igwe then handed the keys to the vehicle to Mohammed. (NAN)