Amnesty slams Saudi Arabia after removal of Netflix episode

A Rights Group on Wednesday criticised Saudi Arabia after Netflix blocked an episode of a comedy show that lambasted powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The second episode of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj was taken down in Saudi Arabia by the internet streaming service Netflix following a complaint by the kingdom’s telecoms regulator that it violated a Saudi anti-cybercrime law.

At last, Trump shoots straight

The episode features Minhaj mocking the actions of Saudi officials following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and condemning the crown prince’s policies.

“Saudi Arabia’s censorship of Netflix using a cybercrime law comes as no surprise and is further proof of a relentless crackdown on freedom of expression in the Kingdom,’’ Amnesty International said.

“Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power in June 2017, many outspoken human rights defenders, activists and critics have been arbitrarily detained or unjustly sentenced to lengthy prison terms simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression,’’ it added.

The organisation accused Saudi authorities of having “previously used anti cybercrime laws to silence dissidents creating an environment of fear for those who dare to speak up in Saudi Arabia.’’

There has been no official Saudi comment on the move.

Khashoggi criticizes Saudi prince in newly released interview

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and a vocal critic of Prince Mohammed, was killed inside Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul in October.

Saudi officials have repeatedly denied reports that Mohammed is linked to the murder, which unleashed global condemnation.

Eleven men, out of a total of 21 Saudi nationals arrested in connection with Khashoggi’s killing, have been indicted.