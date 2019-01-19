Amnesty Programme a success story – Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adewusi Adeyeye II, has declared the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo as a success story which he is proud to be associated with. He said God has used Dokubo to pilot affairs at the Amnesty Programme in the right direction.

Speaking on Friday at the official commissioning of the first Amnesty Programme vocational training centre at Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Adeyeye said the fully equipped world-class facility built for the training of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme in oil and gas related skills, will enhance the development of youths in the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

“When you see something that is good, especially to develop the youth of this nation, most especially the people of Niger Delta, I am very proud to be associated with such initiatives. It is created for them to learn more about what is good and coming from their environment. So, I am here to be part of a successful story. I thank God almighty for using the leadership of Prof. Dokubo to put these things right. He has been able to complete it. I am very happy because of what he said today; that today (Friday) is his happiest day since he took this appointment up. If we have more of good things like these in this country, we will live to enjoy our youth. So, I am here to support them, and for them to continue to do well.

“What I have seen here, we need to let the whole country know more about this centre. So, my advice is for us to have a better orientation and for us to have a better reach. Of course, the country wants to see more initiatives like this. I wish the Coordinator, Prof. Dokubo, well and the very best for him to continue to do good things like this. We need to create more awareness on this facility. I am here now; I have a very large youth followership in Nigeria and I will let them know about the facility, that they should be coming. God will continue to bless Nigeria”.In his remarks, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, noted that the Amnesty Programme has not only impacted on the lives of individuals, but also transformed the entire Niger Delta region especially in human capacity building and empowerment, thereby deepening peace area.

Akeredolu was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo said the Oil and Gas Basic Skills Training Centre is set to commence building human capacity to fill gaps in the lower and middle cadre levels of the highly competitive oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy.