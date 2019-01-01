Amnesty Office urged to redress delayed payment to vendors

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Dokubo Charles, has been urged to address delay in payment to vendors for jobs done.

A leader in the region and one of the vendors, Samson Fetimi, made the appeal in Warri, Delta State in a chat with Vanguard, adding that vendors were uncomfortable with the delay in their payment after successfully completing their jobs.

He said: “The office of the amnesty should look at how funds are released to the vendors. Most times, payment to vendors that have done their jobs is delayed.

“The programme is a special intervention programme. It is good to ensure that all vendors are paid for their jobs done timely. This is the only problem I see.

“The re-integration process is not getting the needed attention with delay in payment of vendors, this is the major problem. We advise the Federal Government to look at the area critically.

“This programme has solved Nigeria’s problem. Peace in Niger Delta is peace for the entire county.”