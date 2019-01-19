Amnesty office inaugurates oil and gas vocational training centre in Ondo

AKURE – THE Office of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme on Friday commissioned oil and gas vocational training centre in the Niger Delta region in Agadagba-Obona in Ese-Odo Area of Ondo State.



Prof. Charles Dokubo,Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme at the event in Ese-Odo thanked Pres. Muhammad Buhari for making the amnesty programme stronger in recent times.

Dokubo said his office had refocussed the training of ex-agitators,revealing that the centre was partnering the Petroleum Training Institute,Effurun for training and certification.

He said it did not take him much time after assuming office to figure out the reason why about 9000 out of 30000 enlisted agitators have remained untrained and not integrated into the society properly.

“I realised that so much money was being expended on the felicitation of vocational training for our delegates in privately owned vocational training centres and managed by individuals.

I made it clear that during my time, as chief executive of the programme, approval will not be given to training of any of our delegates at vocational training facilities outside this country,” he said.

He reiterated that the president loves Niger-Delta region, thanking the national assembly for the support given to them so far.

In an interview with newsmen after inaugurating the project, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi thanked the president for provision of such massive facility in the state.

Ajayi urged the people of the state to make good use of the facility and guide it like their personal property.

“Gigantic project like this is in my local government?, honestly I must commend President Muhammadu Buhari and also the initiator of the presidential amnesty programme.

My assessment! our people should exploit this opportunity, we should not play with it, we should guide it and take it as our project so that we will take over the oil industry as already planned by Mr Dokubo,honestly, it’s a wonderful thing,” he said.