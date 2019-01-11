Amnesty: Ijaw youths applaud Buhari, Dokubo

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI — THE Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued funding and fast-tracking the Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo.

They also commended the President for approving the opening of Warri Ports to fast-track development of Niger Delta.

The Okada Branch under the leadership of Joseph Perekeme gave the commendation while throwing their support behind the government.

Perekeme called on all Ijaw youths nationwide to embrace peace, and commended those who took the courage to leave the creeks and surrender their arms.

He reiterated that the peace of the country was non negotiable, especially now.

He, on behalf of the leadership of IYC, thanked Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

He described Dokubo as an uncommon leader, who has used his good office creatively to solve the most difficult problems, enhancing and equipping the beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme with the 21st century skills, which will enable them compete globally in a very fast emerging world.

He urged the Federal Government to swiftly implement the newly approved Warri seaport as it will open up economic activities in Niger Delta.