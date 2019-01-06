Amina Zakari’s appointment will not influence 2019 presidential election’s negatively – Ohanaeze youths

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Coalition of Igbo groups and Biafra agitators, Friday, started that the recent appointment of Amina Zakari as the head of 2019 INEC Presidential advisory council and Collection unit will not influence the results of the 2019 presidential election in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.



In a statement issued in Abakaliki by Mazi Okay Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Alex Okemiri, President World Igbo Youth Congress, Dr Helen Ogbonnaya, Leader, Southeast Women Professionals, Chidera Utucha, Igbo Students movement, Uchechi Uduko For Forum of Biafra agitators, the groups described the youths who went under the aegis of Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide to pay President Buhari a visit at the Villa as impostors.

According to them, “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council met with the Coalition of Igbo groups and Biafra agitators with regards to the 2019 Presidential election and other issues, the meeting chaired by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, resolved as follows;

“We received news of impostors who visited President Buhari today as not members of Ohanaeze Youths,but were hand picked by a senator desperately wishes to sell Igbo land in 2019 because of oil bloc as Ime Obi Ohanaeze is not aware of the visit. We have sanctioned those who visited and paraded themselves as Ohanaeze youths, no such time did Ohanaeze youths approved such meeting.

“That the recent appointment of Amina Zakari as the head of 2019 INEC Presidential advisory council and Collection unit will not influence the voting pattern of aggressive voters, especially Igbo votes across the 36 states of country as every counting will live on electronic media during counting, as the hand of God is in these elections

“We are aware of some clandestine meetings by some Igbo leaders who have never voted since 1999 elections plans to sell Igbo land through vote buying for a particular Presidential candidate in 2019 against the popular demand of Ndigbo that the Presidential Candidates should sign an agreement with Igbo religious leaders and traditional rulers over their sincerity over 2023 Igbo Presidency Project, but in return some Igbo leaders are hoping on vote-buying to deliver a particular Presidential Candidate.

“On this note, the coalition of Igbo groups, with Biafra agitators will only support the re election of Gov Okezie Ikpeazu, Gov Dave Umahi and Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and work towards victory, but will only decide for the Presidential Candidate between 8-10th January 2019, during our Igbo Township meeting in Abakiliki.

“We will continue to advocate for non violence in the2019 election,and we will continue to protect political interest of Ndigbo against political saboteurs ,who interest is enriching themselves by without giving leadership to Ndigbo ,we are watching them keenly.”